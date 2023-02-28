Eagles bulk up in the trenches in Mel Kiper’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching and all 32 teams are at Lucas Oil Stadium this week and are doing their due diligence on potential prospects.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We tracked Philadelphai’s picks via Tankathon, and after New Orleans went 7-10, Philadelphia locked down a top-ten selection.

ESPN’s legendary draft guru, Mel Kiper, Just released his second mock draft of 2023, and he has the Eagles reloading in the trenches with their two first-round picks.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A star at Northwestern, Skoronski would chart a similar path to that of Cam Jurgens in 2022, and he’d likely see time at guard and tackle while developing under Jeff Stoutland.

Let’s keep a strength a strength for the Eagles. With right guard Isaac Seumalo a free agent and center Jason Kelce mulling retirement, why not take the best lineman in this class? Cam Jurgens, a second-round pick last year, likely would slot in Kelce’s place, while Skoronski could fill the void at right guard. Some teams believe Skoronski could be a better fit at guard than tackle, even though he started 33 games at left tackle in college. No matter where he plays, he should be an instant starter. We know general manager Howie Roseman appreciates the trenches, so I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the direction he goes. The other side of that, of course, is Roseman could target an edge rusher, particularly with Robert Quinn and Brandon Graham free agents. Roseman also has the No. 30 pick to add a player.

30. Philadelphia Eagles Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Eagles have four free-agent defensive tackles and Kancey would complement Jordan Davis with his versatility and strength inside.

Eagles fans might recognize this projection from my first mock draft, when I had Kancey to Philly with its No. 10 pick. This is still a great pairing. Kancey is an undersized (280 pounds) tackle who could play the 3-technique spot next to 2022 first-rounder Jordan Davis, rushing the passer from the interior and generally wreaking havoc on guards and centers. Kancey likely is a fit only for teams that play a 4-3, but he explodes into backfields at the snap. I gave the Eagles an offensive lineman earlier in Round 1, and safety Brian Branch could be in consideration with this choice. And if they want a different defensive tackle, Mazi Smith (Michigan) and Bryan Bresee (Clemson) are next up in my rankings.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire