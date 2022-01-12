Eagles-Bucs Injury Report: Miles Sanders among 6 listed as limited participants

Wednesday injury report The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today’s report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/ybNFih5BdI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 12, 2022

The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Buccaneers and running back Miles Sanders was among six players listed as limited participants.

Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, and Lane Johnson received their normal rest days, while star pass rusher, Josh Sweat was out with a non-COVID-related illness.

Eagles injury report

Wed Report:

DNP: F Cox (rest), L Johnson (rest/knee), J Kelce (rest), Josh Sweat (ill).

LIMITED: Shaun Bradley (stinger), L Dickerson (thumb), A Dillard (knee), N Herbig (ankle), Miles Sanders (hand), Greg Ward (back).

FULL: Jalen Hurts (ankle), Kary Vincent (foot).

Bucs injury report

Tampa Bay had 14 players land on their initial injury report that included, Shaq Barrett, Mike Evans, and Ronald Jones.

So Bucs had 14 players on today’s injury report, not included the three working their way back off injured reserve. Most are limited or full participation. pic.twitter.com/ZZDfZSXpii — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 12, 2022

Linebacker Lavonte David, as well as running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard all returned to practice Wednesday after spending the last few weeks on injured reserve.

