Eagles-Bucs Injury Report: Miles Sanders among 6 listed as limited participants

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s playoff matchup against the Buccaneers and running back Miles Sanders was among six players listed as limited participants.

Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, and Lane Johnson received their normal rest days, while star pass rusher, Josh Sweat was out with a non-COVID-related illness.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wed Report:

DNP: F Cox (rest), L Johnson (rest/knee), J Kelce (rest), Josh Sweat (ill).

LIMITED: Shaun Bradley (stinger), L Dickerson (thumb), A Dillard (knee), N Herbig (ankle), Miles Sanders (hand), Greg Ward (back).

FULL: Jalen Hurts (ankle), Kary Vincent (foot).

Bucs injury report

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay had 14 players land on their initial injury report that included, Shaq Barrett, Mike Evans, and Ronald Jones.

Linebacker Lavonte David, as well as running backs Leonard Fournette and Giovani Bernard all returned to practice Wednesday after spending the last few weeks on injured reserve.

