Eagles-Bucs injury report: Josh Sweat held out of practice, Miles Sanders among 5 listed as limited
Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/je0hT0nNzC
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 13, 2022
The Eagles released their Thursday injury report in advance of Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers, and Josh Sweat was again held out due to illness.
Miles Sanders was among five players listed as limited participants, while Fletcher Cox was among six players to get in full practices.
Eagles injury report
(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
Thu Report:
DNP: J Sweat (illness).
LIMITED: S Bradley (stinger), Andre Dillard (knee), N Herbig (ankle), L Johnson (rest/knee), M Sanders (hand).
FULL: F Cox (rest), L Dickerson (thumb), J Hurts (ankle), J Kelce (rest), K Vincent (foot), G Ward (back).
Bucs injury report
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Table – Injury report
Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status
Shaquil Barrett
OLB Knee LP (-)
Jamel Dean
CB Hamstring LP (-)
Mike Evans
WR Hamstring LP (-)
Cyril Grayson Jr.
WR Hamstring DNP (-)
Ryan Jensen
C Shoulder LP (-)
Ronald Jones II
RB Ankle DNP (-)
Sean Murphy-Bunting
CB Hamstring LP (-)
Anthony Nelson
OLB Ankle DNP (-)
Breshad Perriman
WR Hip LP (-)
Bradley Pinion
P Right hip FP (-)
Jason Pierre-Paul
OLB Shoulder/Knee LP (-)
Rashard Robinson
CB Groin LP (-)
Ke’Shawn Vaughn
RB Ribs FP (-)
Justin Watson
WR Quadricep LP (-)
