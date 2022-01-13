Eagles-Bucs injury report: Josh Sweat held out of practice, Miles Sanders among 5 listed as limited

The Eagles released their Thursday injury report in advance of Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers, and Josh Sweat was again held out due to illness.

Miles Sanders was among five players listed as limited participants, while Fletcher Cox was among six players to get in full practices.

Eagles injury report

Thu Report:

DNP: J Sweat (illness).

LIMITED: S Bradley (stinger), Andre Dillard (knee), N Herbig (ankle), L Johnson (rest/knee), M Sanders (hand).

FULL: F Cox (rest), L Dickerson (thumb), J Hurts (ankle), J Kelce (rest), K Vincent (foot), G Ward (back).

Bucs injury report

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Shaquil Barrett

OLB Knee LP (-)

Jamel Dean

CB Hamstring LP (-)

Mike Evans

WR Hamstring LP (-)

Cyril Grayson Jr.

WR Hamstring DNP (-)

Ryan Jensen

C Shoulder LP (-)

Ronald Jones II

RB Ankle DNP (-)

Sean Murphy-Bunting

CB Hamstring LP (-)

Anthony Nelson

OLB Ankle DNP (-)

Breshad Perriman

WR Hip LP (-)

Bradley Pinion

P Right hip FP (-)

Jason Pierre-Paul

OLB Shoulder/Knee LP (-)

Rashard Robinson

CB Groin LP (-)

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

RB Ribs FP (-)

Justin Watson

WR Quadricep LP (-)

