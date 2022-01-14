Eagles-Buccaneers final injury report: Nate Herbig, Josh Sweat listed as questionable

Philadelphia released their final injury report for Sunday’s matchup against Tampa Bay, and Miles Sanders has no injury designation heading into the wild card game.

Guard Nate Herbig (ankle) and defensive end Josh Sweat (illness) are both questionable, as neither player practiced on Friday. Herbig was a limited participant on Thursday, while Sweat has been dealing with a stomach bug or abdominal issue.

Eagles injury report

DE Josh Sweat (illness) and G Nate Herbig (ankle) are QUESTIONABLE vs. the Bucs.

Miles Sanders has no injury status on the final injury report.

Buccaneers injury report

The Buccaneers ruled out wide receiver Cyril Grayson (hamstring) and running back Ronald Jones (ankle) for Sunday’s game.

Tampa is already without Chris Godwin (ACL) and Antonio Brown (release) and Grayson had a huge game in the season finale.

There are three players listed as questionable as well, as cornerback Carlton Davis was added to the injury report on Friday with a back injury. Fellow cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is questionable with a hamstring injury. He was limited all week in practice. Wide receiver Justin Watson (quadriceps) is also questionable, but he was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

The Bucs have running back Giovani Bernard, linebacker Lavonte David, and running back Leonard Fournette set to come off injured reserve.

