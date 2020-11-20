Eagles at Browns: Game time, TV schedule, odds and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles (3-5-1) travel to Cleveland to face the Browns (6-3) on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know:

12 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

1 p.m.: Eagles at Browns on FOX

4 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

6 p.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP

The FOX broadcast crew for Eagles-Browns is Adam Amin (play by play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline).

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The Eagles opened as 3-point underdogs, according to PointsBet. That line has since moved to 3.5 points.

The referee for Eagles-Browns is Adrian Hill. This is Hill’s fifth Eagles game since he became a ref in 2019. The Eagles are 2-1-1 in the previous four. This season, Hill was the ref for the tie against the Bengals and the win over the Giants.

Are the Browns much better?

The Browns have a 6-3 record but it’s fair to wonder if they’re really as good as their record suggests. They have six wins but just one of them is against a team with a winning record. And they’re 2-1 in their last three but both wins have come by just three points over the Texans and Bengals.

The Browns this season are the only team this season with a winning record and a negative point differential, and they’re not even close. The Browns have a point differential of minus-28. The Eagles, even though they have just three wins, have a point differential of minus-29. So this game might end up being much closer than you’d expect by looking at the records.

OL almost whole

Left guard Isaac Seumalo is expected to return this week off of IR. He hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in Week 2 and it’ll be a big boost to get him back. It’s still unclear who will play right guard between Nate Herbig, Matt Pryor and Sua Opeta, but this is the most complete line in a while.

Story continues

The Eagles will have a line that looks like this on Sunday:

LT: Jason Peters

LG: Isaac Seumalo

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Herbig/Pryor?

RT: Lane Johnson

It finally feels like the OL is back and that should help the overall offense quite a bit.

Playing during a pandemic

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise nationwide, they’ve been on the rise in the NFL too. And both the Eagles and Browns have been affected by the virus this week.

Earlier this week, the Browns had to briefly close their facility earlier this week and then put three players — RT Jack Conklin, K Cody Parkey and LS Charley Hughlett — on the COVID-19 list.

The Eagles on Thursday also put four players on the COVID-19 list: Vinny Curry, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Corey Clement and Deontay Burnett.

And the league as a whole, starting Saturday, will implement the intensive protocol for the rest of the season. We still have seven more weeks to go and the NFL is trying its best to get a full season in.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube