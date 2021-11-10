Eagles-Broncos: 7 important stats to know for Week 10

The Eagles have had success away from Lincoln Financial Field this season and they will look for another road victory when they travel to Denver to take on the Broncos.

The 5-4 have feasted on NFC East competition this season with consecutive wins against Washington and Dallas.

With both teams eyeing a playoff birth, here are seven stats to know for Week 10.

1. Hurts on historic pace

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts entered last Sunday’s game against the Chargers ranked fifth in red-zone passer rating (116.8). The second-year star has also amassed the seventh-most total yards (3,289) by a quarterback in his first 12 career starts in NFL history, according to the teams’ official site.

2. Hurts most dangerous while utilizing play action

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

When the running game is efficient and used properly, the Eagles can make Hurts even more dynamic by utilizing the play-action pass. Hurts lined up under center more in Weeks 8 and 9, and that resulted in a completion percentage of 83.3% and an average of 13 yards per attempt.

Hurts is 42-61 (68.9 percent) for 645 yards, 102.2 QB rating, and 11 percent higher completion rate than when under center.

3. Eagles more disciplined and maturing

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

After leading the NFL in penalties through the first four weeks of the season, Philadelphia is among the least penalized teams in the league.

Since Week 6, the Eagles have committed the fewest penalties (3.3) per game in the NFL and are tied with the Bengals for the fewest penalty yards (29.5) per game in that span as well.

4. Teddy Bridgewater among the NFL's best

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Bridgewater’s 2021 numbers:

200-of-275 (72.7 percent)

2,163 yards

14 TD

5 INT

Passer rating: 104.9

The Broncos quarterback gets criticized for not being a big risk-taker, but he’s among the best in the NFL when it matters most.

how quarterbacks have performed in high expected pass situations so far in 2021 #nflverse pic.twitter.com/OVmrM8diYs — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) November 5, 2021

5. Eagles set to run into playoff contention

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Over the past two weeks, the Eagles have run the ball at a higher rate than any team in the NFL (63.9 percent of plays). Philadelphia currently leads the league with 14 runs of 10-plus runs.

The Eagles also rank sixth in the NFL in play-action rate over these last two weeks, making Jalen Hurts an efficient 10 of 12 when utilizing run action on the pass.

6. Dallas Goedert truly emerging in 13 personnel

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Since the departure of Zach Ertz, the usage rate for Goedert and a second tight end has increased and the Eagles rank third in the NFL with 60 snaps with multiple tight ends on the field (including 23 snaps of 13 personnel, which ranks second in the league).

Philadelphia has done an excellent job of utilizing a second tight end to help with blocking and as an extra pass catcher.

7. Broncos improving on third downs.

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Denver converted just 31.8 percent of their third-down attempts, which ranked 27th in the NFL. Over the last two weeks in wins over Washington and Dallas, that number has increased to 15-of-28 (53.6 percent) on third down.

