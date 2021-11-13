Eagles at Broncos: 6 things to watch for during Week 10 matchup in Mile High

The Eagles are set to depart for Denver in a few hours and as the team uses a late flight to avoid dealing with heavy altitude, there are several intriguing storylines to watch.

Whether it’s Jalen Hurts, Denver’s injury issues along the offensive line, or Jordan Howard’s resurrection, Sunday in Mile Hile should be must-watch TV.

Here are six things to watch in Week 10.

Mike Shula Broncos play caller

Sunday won’t be foreign for Shula, but with Pat Shurmur due to COVID-19 protocols, he’ll be the primary play-caller on Sunday for the Broncos.

Shula has been an offensive coordinator for 9 seasons in the NFL, with his most accomplished stop coming with Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers from 2013-17.

Broncos offensive line woes

Denver will be without three starters on the offensive line as Quinn “The Belly” Meinerz is expected to start at right guard after veteran Graham Glasgow suffered a season-ending broken leg in the 30-16 win at Dallas.

Bobbie Massie and Garett Bolles will also be out.

The Broncos starting offensive tackles against the Eagles will be Anderson and Cam Fleming, with Risner and Meinerz at the guard positions and Lloyd Cushenberry at center.

Eagles to face the wrath of Broncos rookie RB

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was just named NFL Rookie of the Week after logging 111 rushing yards and a 6.5 average in the Broncos 30-16 win over the Cowboys.

Now he’ll face a Philadelphia defense that has struggled to stop imposing ball carriers this season.

Williams is the first Broncos rookie to rush for more than 100 yards in a single game since 2018.

Selected by Denver in the second round (35th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams has appeared in all nine games this season, logging 95 rushes for 466 yards, 3rd among the NFL’s rookie leaders in rushing yards.

Eagles run-pass ratio with Hurts

As media and league discussions continue to center around whether the Eagles are hunting for a conventional, big-armed passing quarterback, the usage rate for Jalen Hurts in Nick Sirianni’s offense will be something to watch on Sunday afternoon.

After literally carrying the Eagles’ offensive output during the first 6.5 games, Nick Sirianni has become less reliant on Hurts as a passer, with the second-year signal-caller attempting 34 passes over the past two games. In contrast, Jordan Howard, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott have combined to run the ball 67 times over that span.

The Broncos are banged up in the secondary and Philadelphia’s offense flow is certainly something to keep an eye on.

Jonathan Gannon's approach to Teddy Bridgewater

Gannon has allowed 4 quarterbacks to complete 80% of their passes when facing his defense this season and he’ll face one of the NFL’s most accurate and patient quarterbacks in Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater isn’t known for his big arm and he won’t turn the ball over, meaning the Eagles defensive coordinator will have to dictate the pace to the Broncos by blitzing and mixing up coverage.

DeVonta Smith monster performance?

Coming off his best game as a pro, Smith will have a positive matchup on Sunday when he faces an injury-ravaged Broncos secondary.

If Smith’s former Alabama teammate Patrick Surtain II can’t play, then it’ll be cornerback Mike Ford on the island against Philadelphia’s already polished rookie.

