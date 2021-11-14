Eagles at Broncos: 5 things Philadelphia fans should know about Denver

The Birds are in the Mile High City and ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, we asked Jon Heath of The Broncos Wire five questions about Denver.

Can Teddy Bridgewater carve the Eagles up, is Javonte Williams a player to watch and more can be found out below.

Eagles Wire

Q: Teddy Bridgewater is constantly an afterthought when we discuss elite or upper-echelon quarterbacks, and yet he’s always quietly efficient and gives his franchise an opportunity to win games. What makes Bridgewater special and can he eventually lead his team to a championship?

A: He moves well in the pocket, he makes smart decisions, and he protects the football. If you have a good supporting cast, that’s a recipe for success (there’s a reason he went 5-0 with the Saints when Drew Brees was injured). Granted, Bridgewater hasn’t been perfect — sometimes he holds the ball a little too long, and he doesn’t have the best arm out there — but he’s an underrated quarterback and Denver can win with him. Bridgewater’s capable of winning a championship on a good team, but it remains to be seen just how good the Broncos truly are.

Broncos Wire

Q: Do the Eagles have any big weaknesses the Broncos might be able to exploit on Sunday?

That would definitely be the inability to cover tight ends and running backs from the linebacker position. Philadelphia has been susceptible to versatile tight ends or dual-threat running backs who can catch the ball out of the backfield. Any Broncos skill player matched up on an Eagles linebacker is a matchup to watch.

Eagles Wire

Q: Javonte Williams is ascending as a rookie running back, can you tell what makes him so special and where can he improve?

He’s so hard to bring down. He had the most broken tackles in college football last year and he’s forced 35 tackles this season. That’s more forced miss tackles than 19 NFL teams have totaled this year, according to PFF. He’s a powerful runner, and he has a bright future in Denver. The one area where he might be able to improve is pass blocking, but he hasn’t necessarily been a liability there. Fans in Denver couldn’t be happier with Wiliams.

Broncos Wire

Q: The Eagles letting Mac McCain III hit waivers worked out nicely for the Broncos as it allowed them to bring him back. Did he play much in Philly, and if so, how did he look?

He really didn’t play much at all outside of a special-teams appearance against the Cowboys earlier in the season. From a personnel standpoint, McCain simply didn’t fit with Darius Slay, Steven Nelson, and Avonte Maddox dominating the bulk of the snaps at cornerback.

Eagles Wire

Q: Jerry Jeudy is back and gives Teddy Bridgewater an elite target at the wide receiver spot. How does he complement Courtland Sutton and what’s their ceiling as a duo?

Sutton is a big receiver who’s a great target for fade routes and contested passes, similar to tall, aggressive teammate Tim Patrick. Sutton and Patrick are dangerous on the outside, which allows Jeudy to tear up the middle of the field with his remarkable route running. Patrick doesn’t get a lot of love outside of Denver, but the Broncos might have one of the top WR trios in the league, at least in the conversion for one of the top five trios. You’re right, though, Jeudy has elite potential and the brightest outlook of Denver’s receivers.

Broncos Wire

Q: Does Philly have any under-the-radar players that Denver fans should be mindful of?

Tight end Tyree Jackson will be playing in his second-straight game since returning from injured reserve, and the quarterback turned pass-catcher was a big reason Philadelphia felt comfortable moving on from Zach Ertz. Jackson is a big, physical, athletic tight end that Howie Roseman is enamored with and he should be a huge part of the game plan on Sunday.

Eagles Wire

Q: Does Vic Fangio survive this season if Denver misses the playoffs?

That’s a really interesting question because the Broncos have a complicated ownership situation. Joe Ellis is the team’s president/CEO and he’s been acting as the owner since Pat Bowlen stepped down to battle Alzheimer’s and then passed away. Ellis’ contract expires in the spring and the team might be sold in the spring. John Elway, the president of football operations, also has his contract set to expire in the spring. So if Denver fires Fangio, would Ellis and Elway hire the team’s next coach just months before stepping aside when new management arrives? That’s possible, but it would be an interesting situation. Fangio has one more year left on his contract, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the team keeps him around to get a shot under new management. Missing the playoffs by one game vs. finishing well below .500 could also be a factor. It’s hard to predict what changes could be made to the coaching staff because of the team’s uncertain front office situation.

Broncos Wire

Q: How do you expect the Eagles’ backfield rotation to shake out between Jordan Howard and Boston Scott? Would you start either of them in fantasy football this week?

That’s a good question because I actually have all four Eagles running backs in fantasy football. With Miles Sanders out, Jordan Howard has ascended to the lead-back role over the past two weeks, while rookie Kenneth Gainwell has slid to the third running back spot in the rotation. Boston Scott saw the bulk of the action in Philadelphia’s win over Detroit, but he saw his snaps dwindle in last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. It really doesn’t matter who gets the start, but Jordan Howard should be the guy you play in fantasy football because of his current prowess in the red zone.

Eagles Wire

Q: Who wins and why?

The Broncos are tough to beat at home and they have momentum this week coming off a huge upset win over the Cowboys. Denver wins, 27-19.

Broncos Wire

Q: What’s your prediction for Sunday — who wins and why?

The Eagles feel like a team set to hit their stride and I’m picking them to win an up upset on the road because Philadelphia has only been victorious when away from Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will continue to be a run-first team, looking to splash in some play-action passes, that hopefully loosen up the Broncos’ secondary. Jalen Hurts plays an efficient game, Dallas Goedert leads the team in receiving and the Eagles win a nail-biter on the road, 24-21.

