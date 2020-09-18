Eagles bringing in free-agent RB Devonta Freeman for a visit

Eagles bringing in free-agent RB for a visit next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are bringing in veteran running back Devonta Freeman for a visit next week.

During COVID-19, working out any player is a multi-step process. Before Freeman can even come in for a tryout, he needs to pass his coronavirus tests.

The Eagles are planning on bringing Freeman in for a workout next week, according to a league source.

This visit with Freeman, 28, is a chance to check in on a running back they’ve had interest in for a while.

The Eagles had some interest in veteran running backs during the offseason but ultimately stuck with the group they had and then eventually claimed Jason Huntley off waivers from the Lions.

Earlier this offseason, the Seahawks reportedly offered Freeman a contract that could be worth up to $4 million, according to NFL Network, but Freeman turned it down. But that was months ago and there’s a good chance he might accept less at this point.

The Eagles have just over $20.5 million in salary cap room for 2020 so they have plenty of room to sign Freeman. But the Eagles also want to carry over as much of that as possible into the 2021 season, when the cap situation is considerably tighter for them.

Right now, the Eagles have Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement and Huntley on their roster. (They also have three running backs on the practice squad.) Sanders will make his season debut in Week 2. But while he was out against Washington, the Eagles struggled without him. While bringing in Freeman for a look isn’t necessarily a reflection on the Eagles’ current running backs, there’s still obviously interest in bringing in the veteran.

Freeman, a 4th-round pick back in 2014, spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta. His best seasons came in 2015 and 2016, when he was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher and two-time Pro Bowler. But he hasn’t been nearly as good since then.

In 2018, he played in just two games. And in 2019, Freeman had a down year with 184 carries for 656 yards (3.6) and two touchdowns.

Freeman did manage to catch 59 passes in 2019 and his ability as a receiver has been a staple of his game. That’s an important element in Doug Pederson’s offense.