Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills is stying put, and moving at the same time.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Mills is returning to the Eagles on a one-year deal.

He’s apparently moving to safety though, which is an interesting switch for a fifth-year player who has struggled with injuries.

The former seventh-rounder coming back could help, but the Eagles’ secondary is obviously still in flux, and they need to upgrade at corner.

Eagles bringing back Jalen Mills originally appeared on Pro Football Talk