Eagles bringing back Giant killer Boston Scott on one-year deal

Reuben Frank
·3 min read

Eagles are bringing back Boston Scott

The Eagles are bringing back jack-of-all-trades free agent running back Boston Scott, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Scott, who the Eagles originally claimed on waivers from the Saints in December of 2018, agreed to a one-year deal with the Eagles that Pelissero said is worth about $2 million.

This news followed soon after the Eagles agreed to terms with veteran running back Rashaad Penny, a free agent from the Seahawks.

That would appear to complete the Eagles’ revamped running back room with Kenny Gainwell and Penny – The Kenny and Penny Show - plus Scott and possibly former 49ers 3rd-round pick Trey Sermon or one-time Oklahoma star Kennedy Brooks.

Scott, 27, has been a valuable reserve running back over the past four years, rushing for 1,209 yards and a 4.3 average with 16 touchdowns and catching 67 passes for 514 more yards and another touchdown. He’s averaged 5.5 yards per carry in the postseason with three more TDs.

Scott’s success vs. the Giants in particular has been remarkable.

In nine career games against the Giants, he has 446 rushing yards, a 4.8 average, 11 touchdowns and 668 scrimmage yards – 36 percent of his career total. He has more TDs against the Giants than the rest of the league combined (9).

His 11 career TDs are 8th-most ever by a running back against the Giants and tied with Ezekiel Elliott for most among active players.

Scott also picked up kick return duties late this season and wound up averaging 27.1 yards on 15 returns – 6th-highest in the league this year and second-highest by an Eagle with at least 15 returns in the last 50 years.

Scott was originally the Saints’ 6th-round pick in 2018 but never played for the Saints. Since joining the Eagles, he’s been a terrific goal-line and short-yardage option. Because of his excellent vision and balance and lower-body power, he’s very tough to stop near the end zone.

As a result, he ranks 29th in the NFL in rushing TDs over the last four years despite having the 58th most rushing attempts.

At 5-foot-6, Scott is tied with Darren Sproles as the shortest running back in Eagles history. His 20 career touchdowns are 4th-most in history by a running back 5-6 or shorter, behind Sproles (71), Buddy Young (47 in the 1940s and 1950s) and Charley Tolar (24 in the 1960s).

With Penny and Scott now in the fold and Gainwell and Sermon also under contract, this clearly spells the end of the line for Miles Sanders, who made his first Pro Bowl this year and rushed for 1,269 yards and 11 TDs.

Sanders is among only five running backs in NFL history to rush for at least 700 yards and 4.5 yards per carry in each of his first four seasons, along with Gale Sayers, Jim Brown, Alvin Kamara and Nick Chubb.

