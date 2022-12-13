Eagles bringing back Anthony Harris after injuries at safety

Eagles bring back familiar face after injuries at safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There’s a reunion happening down at the NovaCare Complex today.

With a couple key injuries at the safety position, the Eagles are re-signing veteran safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the reunion.

Harris, 31, visited the Eagles on Monday and can now step in to help the Eagles through their injuries to C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship. Harris will be on the practice squad but can be elevated for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Gardner-Johnson will be on Injured Reserve through at least Week 16 (meaning he’ll miss at least two more games) with a lacerated kidney. And Blankenship suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win against the Giants. While that injury isn’t considered extremely significant, he will still miss some time.

So Harris, who was just released by the Broncos earlier this month, will likely have a chance to step in and play immediately for his former team.

The Eagles signed Harris as a free agent last offseason and he was a starter next to Rodney McLeod for most of the 2021 season. But the Eagles moved on from Harris at final cuts this year, opting to start Marcus Epps and trading to bring in Gardner-Johnson.

Harris was briefly on the Eagles’ practice squad in September before he and the team decided to part ways. From there, he ended up with the Broncos’ practice squad and eventually played in three games before the Broncos released him on Dec. 6.

The timing works out quite nicely here for the Eagles. Harris has a long history with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and that familiarity should allow Harris to step in and play pretty easily. And it’s not like there are a ton of other viable options left on Dec. 13.

Without Harris, the Eagles’ top option at the safety spot next to Epps would have been former fourth-round pick K’Von Wallace.

