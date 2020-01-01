Eagles bring back receiver Shelton Gibson, put Brandon Brooks on IR

The Eagles brought back speedy but unproductive wide receiver Shelton Gibson Wednesday, adding him to the 53-man roster and placing Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks on Injured Reserve.

Gibson, the Eagles' 5th-round pick out of West Virginia in 2017, spent this past season on the Browns' practice squad.

Gibson will likely have a role as a gunner on the punt team and offer depth at receiver. He performed well as a gunner last season.

The Eagles now have five wide receivers on the 53-man roster and four of them have been on a practice squad this year.

Gibson spent 2017 and 2018 with the Eagles, catching three passes for 59 yards in 20 games. His only catch last year was a 48-yarder from Carson Wentz against the Vikings.

Brooks suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during the Eagles' playoff-clinching win over the Giants Sunday.

With DeSean Jackson not eligible to return until next week, Alshon Jeffery on Injured Reserve and Nelson Agholor out with a knee injury, the Eagles have second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward, Robert Davis, Deontay Burnett and now Gibson on the roster at wide receiver. All but Arcega-Whiteside have been on a practice squad this year.

The Eagles also signed offensive tackle Dieugot Joseph to the practice squad and released linebacker Deshaun Davis from the practice squad.

Joseph, undrafted out of Florida International in 2017, has had stints with the Bears, Ravens, Vikings, Jets and Falcons. He's never played in a regular-season NFL game.

The Eagles just signed Davis to the practice squad two weeks ago.

