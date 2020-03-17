The Eagles want to make sure they have plenty of backup quarterbacks this year.

The Eagles announced they had re-signed backup Nate Sudfeld to a one-year deal, bringing back their planned backup to Carson Wentz.

He didn’t play last season after a suffering a broken wrist in the preseason. That forced the Eagles to visit the retirement home (which they definitely cannot safely do now) to sign Josh McCown. McCown’s recovering from hamstring surgery and his future is up in the air.

There was some thought the Raiders might be interested in signing Sufeld, but adding Marcus Mariota to back up Derek Carr filled that slot.

Eagles bring back quarterback Nate Sudfeld originally appeared on Pro Football Talk