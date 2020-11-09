Eagles bring back playoff hero Treyvon Hester to practice squad

Eagles bring back playoff hero to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In addition to activating Isaac Seumalo’s 21-day practice window on Monday morning, the Eagles also brought back a former playoff hero.

The Birds on Monday morning signed DT Treyvon Hester to the practice squad and released RB Adrian Killins Jr. from the practice squad to make room.

Hester, 28, is remembered in Philadelphia as the guy who got his fingertip on the Cody Parkey field goal that double-doinked in Chicago, gave the Eagles a 16-15 win over the Bears and sent them into the next round of the playoffs in the 2018 season.

Eventually, Hester was credited with a field goal block on the play, the first and only FG block in Eagles postseason history.

After the game, his teammates — especially those on the DL — were quick to give credit to Hester for blocking the field goal. But on the field, he didn’t even see the ball hit off the upright or the crossbar.

“I didn’t even see it bounce off because I was so frustrated,” Hester said the next week. “I thought I didn’t get enough.”

For now, Hester is back on the Eagles’ practice squad but there’s a pretty good chance they’ll need him to play soon. Hassan Ridgeway is on IR and Malik Jackson before the bye week was dealing with a quad injury. The Eagles also have rookie Raequan Williams, but Hester has more NFL experience and more experience in Jim Schwartz’s defense.

Hester in 2018 played in 12 games and started one for the Eagles. Last year, he played in 15 games for Washington. In 2017, he played in 14 games with the Raiders, who drafted him in the seventh round out of Toledo. In all, Hester has played in 41 career games.

And because teams are allowed to elevate two practice squad players to their active roster for game days, there’s a reasonable expectation that Hester might be playing for the Eagles soon, rounding out a four-man DT rotation with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave and Jackson.

After spending last season in Washington, Hester was with the Packers this summer but was waived with an injury designation and landed on Injured Reserve before reaching an injury settlement on Sept. 10. He had been a free agent since.

As for Killins, the undrafted rookie running back out of Central Florida played in just one game with the Eagles. Against the 49ers, he played eight offensive snaps. He had 1 catch for 2 yards and 1 rush for -12 yards. That makes his rushing average of -12 yards per carry the lowest in Eagles history and tied for 19th worst in NFL history.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube