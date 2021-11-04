Eagles bring back OT Brett Toth to practice squad, release Craig James

Eagles bring back recently released OT to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Thursday signed offensive tackle Brett Toth to their practice squad just a few days after releasing him.

Toth, 25 was waived on Tuesday when the Eagles needed a roster space after trading for cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. Toth cleared waivers, making him a free agent. So the Eagles were happy to bring him back.

To make room for Toth on the practice squad, the Eagles released cornerback Craig James.

Toth originally signed with the Eagles back in 2019. At roster cutdown that year, the Eagles tried to get Toth through waivers and to their practice squad but he was claimed by the Cardinals. The Eagles had to wait over a year but then when the Cardinals waived him last October, the Eagles claimed him and brought him back.

After playing at Army, Toth was deemed a huge project a couple years ago after playing in such a run-heavy scheme in college. But Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland loves a good project and he’s worked hard on Toth.

In addition to playing tackle, the Eagles have also cross-trained Toth at guard. He played 14 snaps in Sunday’s game in Detroit after the Eagles took a big lead.

Now that the Eagles got him to their practice squad, Stoutland can continue to develop him.

The Eagles on Tuesday protected four practice squad players: OT Le’Raven Clark, WR John Hightower, RB Jordan Howard, S Elijah Riley.

After waiving Eric Wilson on Wednesday, the Eagles have one spot open on their 53-man roster. That spot will likely be for Tyree Jackson coming back from his back injury or for Howard, who is on the practice squad but played last weekend in Detroit.

