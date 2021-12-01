Eagles bring back Luke Juriga to practice squad after OL injuries

Eagles bring back offensive lineman to practice squad after injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Wednesday morning signed center Luke Juriga to their practice squad.

It’s a move that is notable after Jack Driscoll was lost for the season and after Jason Kelce suffered a knee injury on Sunday afternoon.

Juriga, 24, fills the practice squad spot of guard/tackle Brett Toth, who was promoted to the active roster after Driscoll was put on IR with a high ankle sprain.

For the Eagles, this is a way to add some more depth on the offensive line now that they need it. And they’ll add Juriga, with whom they have plenty of familiarity.

The Eagles initially signed Juriga as an undrafted rookie out of Western Michigan in 2020. They gave him $116,000 guaranteed, the highest amount of their 13 UDFAs that offseason.

As a rookie, Juriga began the season on the Eagles’ practice squad but was promoted after one month and ended up laying in 13 games. He saw 34 special teams snaps and 14 snaps on offense.

This summer, Juriga was with the Eagles in training camp but suffered an injury and was subsequently released. But since he has been with the Eagles under Nick Sirianni and, obviously, OL coach Jeff Stoutland, he’ll be a quick study this week as they prepare him.

In addition to Juriga, the Eagles have two other offensive linemen on their practice squad: Veteran tackle Le’Raven Clark and rookie guard/tackle Kayode Awosika. Clark is a protected player this week.

