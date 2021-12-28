Eagles bring back Kerryon Johnson amid flurry of moves

Eagles bring back familiar face at running back after Sanders injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

With Miles Sanders on the shelf with a broken hand, the Eagles have brought back veteran Kerryon Johnson.

The Eagles on Tuesday signed Johnson and offensive lineman Luke Juriga to their practice squad.

Making room for Johnson and Juriga, the Eagles released kicker Matt McCrane from the practice squad and placed receiver John Hightower on the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Even without Sanders, the Eagles still have Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell on their active roster at the running back position. But Howard is also banged up this week after suffering a stinger in Sunday’s game.

The Eagles now have two running backs on their practice squad: Johnson and Jason Huntley, who is among their four protected practice squad players this week:

RB Jason Huntley

OL Kayode Awosika

DB Mac McCain

LB JaCoby Stevens

Johnson, 24, was with the Eagles during training camp but failed to make the final roster. In fact, he was cut in mid-August with an injury designation. From there, Johnson eventually ended up on the 49ers’ practice squad for a few weeks.

Once a second-round pick out of Auburn, Johnson has played a lot of football in the NFL. His best season came as a rookie in 2018 when he rushed for 641 yards with 3 touchdowns. While knee injuries have derailed Johnson’s career, he is at least a veteran option who knows the playbook.

With Hightower on the COVID-19 list, the Eagles now have nine players on that reserve list. Seven of them are on the active roster and two on the practice squad.

Active roster: Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, Ryan Kerrigan, Shaun Bradley, Derek Barnett, Andre Chachere, Tarron Jackson

Practice squad: Noah Togiai, Hightower