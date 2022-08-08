Eagles bring back Jarrid Williams
The Eagles signed offensive tackle Jarrid Williams on Sunday, the team announced.
Philadelphia cut Williams on July 27.
He played collegiately at the University of Houston and the University of Miami before signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in May. He appeared in 50 career games between the two programs, starting 37 games at right tackle and two at left tackle.
His signing adds depth with Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard in concussion protocol.
