Eagles bring back a draft pick Shareef Miller they cut last month

Eagles bring back a draft pick they cut last month originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles brought 2019 4th-round pick Shareef Miller Monday, adding the 23-year-old defensive end to their practice squad.

The Eagles released Miller as part of their final roster cut on Sept. 5, hoping to get him onto the practice squad. But the Panthers claimed him and kept him on their active roster until releasing him on Oct. 3. He did not get into a game for the Panthers.

Miller played in only the Bills game as a rookie last year and got just two snaps, both on special teams.

The Eagles tried to get Casey Toohill onto the practice squad last week, but he was claimed by Washington, so last year’s 4th-round pick essentially replaces this year’s 7th-round pick on the practice squad.

The Eagles have a crowded depth chart at defensive end with Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Vinny Curry and Genard Avery on the 53-man roster and Miller and Joe Ostman on the practice squad.

Miller, a native of Philly and a graduate of George Washington High in Somerton, played college football at Penn State, where he had 14 1/2 sacks, including 7 1/2 as a senior in 2018.

