Eagles bring back cornerback Craig James to practice squad

The Eagles on Wednesday evening signed cornerback Craig James to their practice squad.

This was the second roster move in what might end up being a busy week for the battered Eagles, who listed 13 players on their first injury report of Week 3.

James, 23, was just waived by the Eagles on Tuesday to create a roster spot for tight end Alex Ellis in the wake of Dallas Goedert's injury. James cleared waivers and was re-signed to the practice squad.

The Eagles initially signed James to their practice squad on Sept. 2, but called him up on Sept. 11. James was active for Week 2 against the Falcons, playing one snap on defense and 11 on special teams.

But with the injuries, keeping James on the roster was a luxury the Eagles couldn't afford. With just three healthy receivers, the Eagles will likely need to make at least one more roster move before Sunday's game against the Lions.

After adding James, the practice squad is full again at 10 players and the roster is full at 53.





