Eagles bring in Anthony Harris for a visit, per report

The Eagles are thin at the safety position and they might be turning to a familiar face to help them down the stretch.

Veteran safety and former Eagle Anthony Harris visited the NovaCare Complex on Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported.

The Eagles were already without C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is on IR with a lacerated kidney, and then rookie backup Reed Blankenship suffered a knee injury on Sunday against the Giants.

While the Eagles don’t believe Blankenship’s injury is a long-term one, it does leave them really light at the position. And Gardner-Johnson isn’t eligible to return until Week 17 against the Saints.

So Harris would be a logical solution.

Harris, 31, spent last season with the Eagles as a starter but was surprisingly released at final cuts as the Eagles pulled off a trade with the Saints to bring in Gardner-Johnson to start next to Marcus Epps.

After he was released, Harris joined the Eagles practice squad for less than a week before he and the Eagles mutually agreed to part ways in early September before the season opener.

Harris was then signed to the Broncos’ practice squad and eventually played in three games for the Broncos as a practice squad elevation and then as a member of the 53-man roster. But Harris was released by the Broncos last week, cleared waivers and has been a free agent since.

After spending last year with the Eagles, the transition for Harris would be pretty easy. He already knows Jonathan Gannon’s defense from his time in Philly and Minnesota and he would obviously have a pretty high level of familiarity re-joining the Eagles.

He would also be a better option to start a couple games than K’Von Wallace, who would likely get the nod without a move.

In his career, Harris has played in 98 games with 61 starts and has 10 interceptions and 356 tackles. He’s carved out a nice eight-year career as an undrafted player.

And now he might be able to help the Eagles down the stretch.

