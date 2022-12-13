Eagles bring Anthony Harris back

The Eagles are banged up at safety right now and they’re bringing back a former member of the team to help out in the secondary.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said that the Eagles are signing his client Anthony Harris.

The move comes a couple of days after the Eagles saw Reed Blankenship hurt his knee and a couple of weeks after C.J. Gardner-Johnson went on injured reserve with a lacerated kidney. Blankenship is not expected to be out for a long time, but the team is still thin in the defensive backfield.

Harris started 14 games for the Eagles last season, but he failed to make the team this summer. He signed with the Broncos and played three games for them before becoming a free agent again.

