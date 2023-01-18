Eagles’ Brian Johnson reportedly a candidate for Jets’ OC job

Jets reportedly sniffing around another Eagles coach for OC job originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We already knew the Jets interviewed Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for their vacant offensive coordinator job but they’re not done looking at Eagles assistants for that position.

The Jets have also spoken with Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson for that opening, ESPN’s Dianni Russini reported.

In addition to those two, the Jets have also spoken with former Colts OC Marcus Brady, who has been consulting for Jonathan Gannon and the Eagles’ defense in the second half of the season.

So it seems like there’s a decent chance the Jets pull someone out of the NovaCare Complex to become their next OC after moving on from Mike LaFleur last week.

Johnson, 35, is in his second year as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach and has done a tremendous job with Jalen Hurts. While Hurts showed promise in 2021, he had a Pro Bowl season in 2022 and turned himself into a legitimate MVP candidate with plenty of help from Johnson.

This is the second year in a row Johnson has been interviewed for an offensive coordinator position. The Packers interviewed him last season before promoting Adam Stenavich.

It doesn’t look like Johnson will stay in this QB coach position very long, especially if the Eagles keep having the kind of success they’ve had in 2022. The Eagles hired Johnson away from the college ranks (Florida and before that Houston, Mississippi State and Utah) and he has been a good fit in the NFL.

Even though he’s been coaching in the NFL for just two seasons, Johnson appears to be a quick riser.

The interest in Johnson and Patullo is especially notable because Eagles OC Shane Steichen has become a head coaching candidate for the Texans, Colts and Panthers. And if Steichen were to leave, Johnson and Patullo would be the most logical in-house replacements.

Story continues

Both Eagles coordinators — Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon — are head coaching candidates this cycle. If the Eagles lose one or both of them, it would be a loss, but head coach Nick Sirianni has some plans in mind.

“Of course, I want to keep these guys, they're great coordinators, but in the event that I lose them, I have an idea of what I want to do at both spots,” Sirianni said. “The answer is sometimes, yes, it's in the building, sometimes it's outside of the building. But I feel like we have a lot of good options, and I feel like we have a lot of good options in the building that we'd be excited about if that were to happen.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube