Eagles’ Brian Johnson makes a list of 7 coordinators who will be 2024 head coaching candidates

Philadelphia has had one of the NFL’s most diverse staff for years, and this spring, one of their youngest assistants will participate in an accelerated coaching program.

The Coach Accelerator aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.

Brian Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator after spurning other offers, but his stay as a play caller in Philadelphia could be short-lived.

Paul Domowitch of The 33rd Team is high on Johnson’s future, naming him to a list of seven coordinators who’ll be 2024 head coaching candidates.

Johnson, 36, has shot up the charts as quickly as the quarterback he helped develop the last two years, Jalen Hurts. After two years as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach, Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator in February after Shane Steichen left to take the Colts’ head-coaching job. Under Johnson’s tutelage, Hurts’ passer rating jumped from 22nd in 2021 to fourth last season. His yards-per-attempt average jumped from 15th to third, his interception percentage from 12th to fifth and his touchdowns-to-interceptions differential from plus-seven to plus-16. He finished third in rushing first downs. He had 10 in the Eagles’ three-point Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. His 23 rushing touchdowns in 2021-22 are the most in a two-year span by an NFL quarterback.

A former college quarterback at Utah who has known the Hurts family for years, Johnson joined the Eagles after serving as the offensive coordinator for the University of Florida, helping get Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts to the NFL.

Before that, Johnson was crucial in Dak Prescott earning All-SEC honors at Mississippi State.

He’ll now be tasked with ensuring the NFL’s most dominant offense keeps its identity while taking the next step in efficiency and innovation.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Where did DeVonta Smith land in a PFF ranking of the top 25 players under 25 ? Eagles schedule: A look at Philadelphia's 2023 opponents James Bradberry credits the NovaCare Complex food for his re-signing with Eagles Pair of Eagles' assistants taking part in the NFL Coaching Accelerator program 5 most intriguing games on the Eagles' 2023 schedule

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire