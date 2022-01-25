Eagles’ Brett Toth faces lengthy rehab after knee surgery

Eagles’ backup OL faces lengthy rehab after knee surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles backup offensive lineman Brett Toth, who was injured in the team’s regular season finale, now faces a lengthy recovery process.

The 25-year-old lineman posted on his Instagram account on Monday that he had knee surgery will need nine months to rehab.

If Toth takes the full nine months, that puts this timeframe deep into October, which means the Eagles won’t have him for training camp and at least for the start of the 2022 regular season.

Toth played 30 snaps against Dallas in Week 18 before leaving with the knee injury. For the entire season, Toth played a total of 53 offensive snaps. But he was active for 12 of 17 games in 2021.

Toth, an Army product, is another one of Jeff Stoutland’s projects. Since Toth played at Army, a team that rarely passed the ball, he basically had to learn how to pass project at the NFL level after spending a year away from football after leaving West Point. That’s not easy and the Eagles’ offensive line coach helped turn Toth into an NFL backup who can play multiple positions.

Back in 2019, the Eagles signed Toth as a developmental player but when they waived him, Toth was claimed by the Cardinals. The Eagles got him back in 2020 after he was waived by Arizona.

This season, Toth made the active roster out of training camp but was released in November when the Eagles needed a roster spot. He spent most of November on the practice squad but was promoted to the active roster on Nov. 30 when Jack Driscoll went on IR.

Toth is under contract with the Eagles for the 2022 season. Without him, the Eagles’ OL backups on the roster are Driscoll, Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, Sua Opeta, Jack Anderson and Kayode Awosika. Veteran Nate Herbig is a restricted free agent.