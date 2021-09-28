See Brandon Graham root for Eagles vs. Cowboys from hospital

Clip of Brandon Graham rooting from the hospital is amazing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles lost defensive end and franchise legend Brandon Graham for the year to a torn Achilles in their Week 2 loss to the 49ers, a brutal loss both on an off the field for a young team.

Graham, already one of the Eagles' best defenders, is also an infectious personality both on and off the field, and not having him available on gamedays is going to leave a huge hole on the roster.

But if you know Graham, you know the injury isn't going to dampen his spirits.

And that's exactly what Graham's Instagram followers saw on Monday night as the Birds took on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, as he livestreamed himself watching the game... sitting in a hospital room.

Which led to Graham's amazing reaction to the Eagles' first-quarter goal line stand:

Brandon Graham reacting to the goal line call from the hospital on IG Live is the best. pic.twitter.com/qe6zVD1J66 — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) September 28, 2021

Seriously, this dude is just the best. One of the all-time Eagles greats.

He's stuck in a hospital on a Monday night, dealing with a season-ending injury right after the best season of his career, and yet his energy level is at 11 watching his guys go to work.

The sooner Graham is able to get back in the NovaCare Complex and impart wisdom on the guys in that building, the better.

I hope Graham never wears a different jersey and retires an Eagle.

