Eagles Brandon Graham reflects on being longest tenured on team

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – In a press conference on Wednesday Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandom Graham commented on his long Eagles career.

“I’m thankful, so thankful,” said Graham. “I just want to make sure I pay the debt of what they pay me.”

Graham will enter his 15th and final season with the Eagles this upcoming season.

“I’m just going out to help the guys this year,” Graham said. “Whenever I can show up, I’m going to try to show up in a big way for the team. And sometimes if that’s just talking to people, getting people out of their own heads, I’m cool with that.”

Graham witnessed his former teammates Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox say their goodbyes to the team earlier this year and he said it was a reminder of his upcoming future.

“It was a sad little moment because I know I’m not too far away from them,” Graham said. “I’m happy for those guys because whenever you can walk away on your terms that’s the best thing.”

Graham hopes to give Kelce and Cox a good show to watch in his final season with the Eagles.

“I know they’re going to be tuned in, so I want to give them something good,” Graham said. “Let them know that what we all started together, we’re going to keep it going.”

Last season Graham set the franchise record for the most regular-season games played with 195. In this upcoming 2024 season, Graham is set to surpass Chuck Bednarik for the most career seasons as an Eagle in the team’s history.

