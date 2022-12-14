Eagles’ Brandon Graham named NFC Defensive Player of Week again

Another award for Brandon Graham and the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are 12-1 and the accolades keep rolling in.

Brandon Graham has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his three-sack performance against the Giants on Sunday in the Eagles’ 48-22 win.

Graham, 34, also won the award back in Week 3. He becomes the third Eagle ever to take Defensive Player of the Week honors twice in one season, joining Eric Allen (1993) and Seth Joyner (1991).

Graham is also the first defensive player to win twice in the 2022 season. He’s the second Eagle this year to win two Player of the Week awards, though. Jalen Hurts won NFC Offensive Player of the Week back-to-back in Week 12 and Week 13.

This award for Graham is also the Eagles’ eighth Player of the Week award this season. That’s the most among any team in the NFL.

Here’s a quick look at the trophy case:

Week 1: Zech McPhearson, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 2: Darius Slay, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 3: Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

September: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Month

Week 4: Haason Reddick, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 5: Cameron Dicker, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 12: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 13: Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 14: Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Through 13 games this season, Graham is already up to 8 1/2 sacks, which is even more impressive because he’s now a rotational player and is coming off an Achilles injury that ended his 2021 season very early.

Graham is playing fewer snaps than ever and he’s producing crazy numbers.

At 34 years and 352 days old, Graham on Sunday because the oldest player to have three sacks in a game since Dwight Freeney (35 years, 311 days) back in 2015.

"It felt good," Graham said after the game. "It’s been a minute since the last time I had three in a game. The Jets was the last game I

had three. I’m just happy at this age to still trying to stay relevant and stay helping the team."

In Week 3, Graham had 2 1/2 sacks against the Commanders in that 9-sack game against Carson Wentz. He then went six straight weeks without a sack but has been heating up recently. In his last four games, Graham has 5 1/2 sacks and is now just 1 sack away from his career high.

With four games left in the 2022 regular season, Graham has a shot at his first double digit sack season.

The Eagles, meanwhile, lead the entire NFL in sacks with 49 through 13 games. This is the second-most sacks they’ve ever had through 13 games, behind just the 1987 squad with Reggie, Clyde and Jerome.

