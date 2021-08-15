Eagles DE Brandon Graham lands at No. 99 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list

Brandon Graham just made his second top-100 players in the NFL list, landing at No. 99 on the list, ahead of the Jaguars James Robinson.

Graham logged 46 tackles (35 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery through 16 games in 2020 and he’s notched eight or more sacks in three of the last four seasons.

List

