Eagles DE Brandon Graham lands at No. 99 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players list
It’s his 2nd time on the #NFLTop100 in his career.@Eagles DE @brandongraham55 comes in at 99! pic.twitter.com/0ImZVR4S71
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 15, 2021
Brandon Graham just made his second top-100 players in the NFL list, landing at No. 99 on the list, ahead of the Jaguars James Robinson.
Graham logged 46 tackles (35 solo), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery through 16 games in 2020 and he’s notched eight or more sacks in three of the last four seasons.
