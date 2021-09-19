Eagles DE Brandon Graham exits game vs. 49ers with a leg injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles were already without right guard Brandon Brooks, and now the team will be without star defensive end who suffered a leg injury on a non-contact play while rushing the passer.

San Francisco promptly scored a few players later and now hold a 7-3 lead as the first half winds down.

List

Instant analysis of Eagles signing Josh Sweat to contract extension

Related

Watch: Jalen Hurts delivers an absolute dime to Quez Watkins for a 91-yard gain

Eagles RG Brandon Brooks questionable to return vs. 49ers with a chest injury

Recommended Stories