Eagles DE Brandon Graham exits game vs. 49ers with a leg injury
Graham now being carted inside. https://t.co/vAnWAHRkTi
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 19, 2021
The Eagles were already without right guard Brandon Brooks, and now the team will be without star defensive end who suffered a leg injury on a non-contact play while rushing the passer.
San Francisco promptly scored a few players later and now hold a 7-3 lead as the first half winds down.
