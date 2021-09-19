Eagles’ Brandon Graham carted inside with leg injury vs. 49ers

Graham carted inside with leg injury in 2nd quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was carted inside with an injury to his left leg during the second quarter against the 49ers.

Graham has officially been ruled out with an "ankle" injury, the Eagles announced.

Late in the first half, Graham went down with what appeared to be a serious injury. He stayed down on the field for a bit and wasn’t able to put pressure on his left leg as he made his way to the sideline.

Graham was immediately carted inside. It didn’t look good.

Earlier in the quarter, the Eagles watched as right guard Brandon Brooks exited the game with a chest injury.

Graham, 33, is a captain for the Eagles and the emotional leader of the team. He is the longest tenured player on the team and a huge part of their defense over a decade after he was a first-round pick.

In his 11th season in 2020, Graham made it to his first Pro Bowl. He has started every game for the Eagles since 2018. And minus that meaningless regular season finale in Week 17 of 2017, Graham has started every game for the Eagles dating back to the 2016 season.

Without Graham, the Eagles have Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, Ryan Kerrigan and rookie Turron Jackson at defensive end. Rookie Milton Williams can play defensive tackle and defensive end.

During the first two weeks of the season, it has been clear that the Eagles’ strength on defense has been their defensive line. They have some depth, but losing Graham will be tough to handle.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube