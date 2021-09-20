Eagles’ Brandon Brooks has pec strain, but not season-ending

Eagles get some good injury news on Brandon Brooks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nick Sirianni delivered a bit of relatively good injury news at his news conference on Monday afternoon.

Brandon Brooks isn’t out for the season.

Sirianni said the Eagles’ Pro Bowl right guard suffered a pectoral strain in the team’s 17-11 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Brooks will likely head to Injured Reserve, but this is not a season-ending injury. Had Brooks torn his pec, he’d be out for the year.

"He strained his pec," Sirianni said. "We’re thinking he’s probably going to go to IR but it’s not (a) season-ending injury."

Under current IR rules, a player must miss at least three weeks when they’re put on IR.

Just last summer, Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave suffered a pectoral strain in training camp and missed around 5 weeks.

In addition to the news on Brooks, Sirianni also confirmed some awful news we already knew about Brandon Graham: The Eagles’ veteran defensive end is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.

Brooks, 32, played 25 snaps against the 49ers before injuring his pec on the right side of his chest on the first play of the second quarter.

Sirianni on Monday didn’t name a starter at right guard in Brooks’ place, but it feels like a safe bet that second-round pick Landon Dickerson will get the nod over Nate Herbig. Dickerson got his first NFL action on Sunday after Brooks went down and Sirianni said he was “encouraged” by the rookie’s performance.

Brooks has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. He missed the entire 2020 season after tearing his Achilles and that came after a shoulder injury and surgery that forced him to miss the playoff game at the tail end of 2019.

Story continues

This summer, Brooks was finally healthy and ready for a return, but then he had a minor hamstring injury in training camp and a minor knee injury that limited him in practice the first two weeks of the season.

It was actually that minor knee injury that allowed Dickerson to get some first-team reps next to right tackle Lane Johnson this past week in practice.

The only other bit of medical information is that linebacker Davion Taylor (calf) is listed as day-to-day. Taylor is dealing with some scar tissue in his calf, Sirianni said. Taylor missed most of training camp with the injury in that calf.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube