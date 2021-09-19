Eagles’ Brandon Brooks exits 49ers game with a chest injury

Brandon Brooks exits game in 2nd quarter with chest injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks exited Sunday’s game against the 49ers early in the second quarter with chest injury.

He has been ruled out.

Brooks, 32, got injured on the first play of the second quarter as the Eagles failed to convert a 3rd-and-1 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brooks came off the field supporting his right arm, was checked out in the blue medical tent on the sideline and then walked inside toward the locker room. He held his right arm still for the entire walk.

The Eagles will replace Brooks with rookie second-round pick Landon Dickerson, who practiced in that right guard spot this week when Brooks missed practice on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ line while Brooks is out: Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Dickerson, Lane Johnson.

This is Dickerson’s first career NFL game after being inactive in Week 1. Dickerson is coming back from an ACL tear he suffered in the SEC Championship Game.

Brooks missed the entire 2020 season with an Achilles injury, but played every offensive snap in the opener.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube