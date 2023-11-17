Eagles boys basketball poised for another deep postseason run

Nov. 16—PELLA — Fresh off a second straight trip to the Class 2A state semifinals, head coach JD Boer and the Pella Christian boys basketball team look be loading up again for a strong season and deep postseason run.

PC returns three starters off of last year's team led by first team all-conference point guard Tysen De Vries and second team all-conference guard Dane Geetings.

"We return a lot of experience from last year's team, so that should be helpful for us at the beginning of the year," Boer said. "We have strong leadership, these boys love to compete and they've taken that attitude to the hardwood so far in practice. Senior guards Tysen De Vries and Dane Geetings are good playmakers that we will rely upon on the offensive side of the floor — hoping to play fast and get the ball up the floor quickly."

De Vries led the Eagles in scoring and assists last season averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the floor and 32.5% from three along with 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Geetings joined him in the backcourt and showed well averaging 10.2 points on 35.8% shooting from the field and 24.5% from three to go with 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Senior forward Josiah Vos also returns to the starting lineup for PC after a solid year leading the team in rebounding and averaging 6.7 points on 48.1% shooting and 38.2% from three on about one attempt.

The Eagles also return four other regular contributors in seniors Isaiah Breems, Benny Schirz, Kaden Kruid and Caleb Van Arendonk. Breems was the most consistent, playing in all 26 games averaging 5.1 points on 50% shooting from the field and 30.8% from beyond the arc to go along with 3.2 rebounds per game. Van Arendonk provides some depth at guard while Schirz brings length and athleticism at the wing at 6-foot-4 and Kruid provides great length and energy at forward at 6-foot-9.

Those seven seniors should provide the Eagles with plenty of experience throughout the season while Boer, who likes to work a rotation on around 10 on any given night, tries to fill in the rest of the holes.

One thing for certain is Pella Christian will once again have tremendous length throughout the roster. They have used that length well over the past several years to out-rebound opponents and play a tough brand of defense. The Eagles' biggest concern might be outside shooting as they lost three of their top shooters to graduation.

"We'll be pretty big again this year, with some good length and depth in the frontcourt," Boer said. "The development and strength training of these big men is one of the real areas of growth we've seen in the offseason. We hope to be able to use this size along with some quickness in the backcourt to be a good defensive team as well as a solid rebounding team on both ends of the floor. Offensively, we lost some really good shooters from last year's team, so that will be something that we will need to continually improve upon throughout the season."

The schedule is an interesting one for Pella Christian this season. They finished middle of the pack in conference play last year and will challenged again night in and night out as a 2A team against mostly 3A teams. That along with a difficult non-conference slate should have them battle-tested come postseason play.

Also something to note, they play their first five games on the road. A good test that will put emphasis on the seniors to begin the season. After that, the Eagles play nine of their next 10 games at home with their lone road game being a short trip across town to face Pella.

"As always, the Little Hawkeye Conference will be a daunting challenge," Boer said. "Teams like Norwalk, DC-G, and Pella return a lot of experience and figure to be at the top end of the conference. This conference has great athletes and is well-coached, so every night is a unique challenge. Along with that, we have some tough non-conference opponents scheduled for this year too, especially with some stiff 2A competition. Teams like PCM, Wilton, Des Moines Christian, West Branch and Van Meter will be a great measuring stick for us in regards to how things play out for us this season in 2A."

