Eagles' Boston Scott relives his short, weird stint as an offensive lineman

Boston Scott, the Eagles cult hero running back and temporary Mayor of Philadelphia, jumped on the Snapback Sports podcast this week to talk about his journey from overlooked Louisiana ball player to surprise Philadelphia star.

While discussing how hard he's had to work to deal with being a small dude in the NFL, Scott rolled out one of the most unlikely positions he played before landing as a running back in the NFL: the dang offensive line.

Here's Scott's explanation of how he ended up at left tackle:

SCOTT: In sixth grade, they turned me away and said, 'You shouldn't even try out.' You'll get hurt out there.' In seventh and eighth grade, they didn't think I was athletic enough, or - I was kind of chubby, I was kind of un-athletic, or whatever. So they were trying to think of what position they could put me at, in order for me to get lost in the sauce and not really have an impact on the game if I played bad. So I ended up being an offensive and defensive lineman my seventh and eighth grade year. HOSTS: [Laughs] No way! SCOTT: [Laughs] Yeah. That's where I was introduced to my work ethic, and how hard I'm capable of working, because even though I was a defensive end or an offensive tackle, I was still going to be the best I was going to be. I still had in the back of my mind, I knew what I wanted to be, which was a running back.

Later on in the episode, Scott mentioned he would have some fun with the Eagles' offensive line guys during practice:

HOSTS: You ever ask Doug, during practice, like, 'Come here, Doug. Let me match up with Fletch on the left side. Let's see what we can do.' SCOTT: Hey, look, I'd mess around with Jason Peters, and I'd get him to coach me up on my tackle stance, my alignment stance.

You can listen to the full episode below:

I've got to say, imagining Scott - who currently stands 5-foot-7, and weighs roughly 210 pounds - lining up on the line and staring down a dude substantially taller than him is a great image.

Of course, as Eagles fans learned during the 2019 season, Scott doesn't let his height limit him: he's a bulldog.

If the Eagles ever reach an emergency backup lineman situation in the coming years, maybe Scott will get a chance to show us his skills.

