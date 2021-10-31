Eagles' Boston Scott, Ravens' Rashod Bateman headline early pickups for Week 9
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens explains why you should add the Philadelphia RB and the Baltimore WR.
Will the Kansas City RB go over/under 84.5 total yards in week 8?
Andy Behrens explains why the NYG signal-caller will be a solid QB option in week 8.
The Detroit Lions were thoroughly dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles, who won, 41-6, on Sunday at Ford Field, dropping the Lions to 0-8 this season.
If not for a penalty, this Dont'e Deayon interception might've been the best of the year so far.
Tank Williams reveals the primetime ballers for the upcoming game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu wrote on Friday in an Instagram comment that he considers Chiefs fans one of the most toxic fan bases in sports. On Saturday, Mathieu said he wished he hadn’t said that. Mathieu spoke to reporters in Kansas City and said that frustrations are mounting because the Chiefs’ season isn’t going according [more]
There are several intriguing matchups the Panthers hope to take advantage of against the Falcons. Atlanta will try to do the same with their mismatch tight end Kyle Pitts.
Will the Minnesota QB go over/under 24.9 fantasy points in week 8?
As the cliché goes, it’s hard to win a game in the NFL. But it sure didn’t look difficult for the Rams on Sunday in their 38-22 victory over the Texans. Los Angeles blew the doors off Houston, going up 38-0 before head coach Sean McVay elected to take out Matthew Stafford at the beginning [more]
Before Sunday, the Panthers had gone winless over the previous 37 days. Now that their long losing streak is finally over, it's time to celebrate!
Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was not happy about the team’s decision to trade running back Mark Ingram this week and some have wondered if he’ll join Ingram as an ex-Texan before the trade deadline passes on Tuesday. Cooks is a veteran with one year left on his deal, so he probably won’t be in [more]
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has resolved his differences with Mark Davis. Now, Gruden could be aiming higher. Gruden is currently mulling his legal options regarding potential claims against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, according to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com. PFT previously raised the question of whether Gruden would file a lawsuit alleging [more]
Strahan did not like the Lions players posing for pictures and exchanging jerseys with Eagles players after the 44-6 loss
Calvin Ridley delivered us some shocking news this Halloween morning!
Is it at all possible that Mike White, the 26-year-old who has now played in two games in four seasons and who had Jets fans chanting his name on Sunday afternoon, could end up being the long-term answer to the Jets’ quarterback question?
These 10 Patriots stood out against the Los Angeles Chargers -- for better and for worse.
With the game on the line, Cooper Rush didn't look like a QB making his first start.
Brandon Aiyuk might finally be trending in the right direction, and that's good news for a 49ers' offense that found a pulse in Chicago.