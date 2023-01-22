Eagles blow past Giants for a date in the NFC championship

If you thought the New York Giants would be the NFC’s Cinderella team in the playoffs, think again. After New York’s win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Super Wild Card, the Giants headed to Philadelphia on Saturday for the third meeting of the season with the top-seeded Eagles.

The Eagles jumped on the Giants early and went into halftime with a 28-0 lead. That was all Jalen Hurts and Philly would need to walk away with an easy 38-7 win over New York.

Hurts wasn’t spectacular, but he didn’t really need to be. Even though he only passed for 154 yards and rushed for 34 yards, he did account for three Philadelphia touchdowns. It was the Eagles’ running game that dominated the Giants. Philly rushed for 268 yards, with Kenneth Gainwell leading the way with 12 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. Miles Sanders carried the ball 17 times for 90 yards. The Eagles averaged 6.1 yards per attempt and scored three touchdowns on the ground.

Now, Philly awaits the winner of Sunday’s other NFC divisional matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Whoever wins will be coming to Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Cowboys split their season series. Philadelphia won the first meeting when Cooper Rush started at quarterback for Dallas. The Cowboys won the second matchup when the Eagles started Gardner Minshew under center. If the Cowboys can get by the 49ers, both teams should have their starting quarterbacks in the NFC championship.

The Washington Commanders had to be watching this game wondering why former offensive coordinator Scott Turner didn’t keep giving rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. the football in Week 15. Robinson averaged over seven yards per attempt. Had Washington won that game, it likely would have ended the season in the playoffs.

There’s always next year.

