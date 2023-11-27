Eagles and Bills showed us who they really are on Sunday | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on “Sunday Night Blitz” Podcast to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, and explain what makes each team’s DNA so different this season.

JASON FITZ: Philadelphia taking on Buffalo. Philly gets the overtime win. Dramatic. It had everything you could possibly want. But, like, the way the game played out, there was this moment where you're watching two different teams, and this is the craziest stat I've seen about Philadelphia. This year, they are 4-0 straight up in games where they've trailed by more than 10.

FRANK SCHWAB: Unbelievable!

JASON FITZ: And in the last 12 games, they are 8-4 in that scenario. Go back to last season. They find ways, it doesn't matter how much they're down. They're like, all right. They're the undertaker. They sit back up. They're like, fine, we've got you. Like, they continually come back.

It is alarming, when you watch part of the DNA, the fabric of a team. Part of the fabric of the Eagles, in this game, shined through, because you just knew they were gonna get it, and the fabric of who the Bills have become this season, you knew they were gonna blow it, and they both stayed true to that. Like, statement win for Philly, but statement loss for Buffalo.

FRANK SCHWAB: I agree. So you agree with me that this isn't just, like, luck, where, you know, you're at a blackjack table, on a heater, and every time you hit on 16, a five shows up, right? Like, this is part of both teams' DNA, isn't it, where we can look at the point differential, DVOA, and all this stuff, and say, the Bills are this good, the Eagles are getting lucky, whatever, but I assume you agree that this is kind of who these teams are, and there's a reason this keeps happening.

JASON FITZ: Yeah, 100%. Gabe Davis was great in this game.

FRANK SCHWAB: Yeah, he was.

JASON FITZ: This was the other thing. Gabe goes six catches, 105 yards, gets a touchdown on 12 targets. Like, Gabe Davis was a big part of this game. When you look up and down-- I mean, this includes Josh Allen, obviously-- they ran the ball 40 times for 173 yards. Like, if I told you, coming into this game, that you would have all of these numbers, you'd say, OK, Buffalo won that game. They didn't.

FRANK SCHWAB: This perfectly encapsulates the Bills. Gabe Davis shows up, has a huge game. But when they really needed it on, that third down, there's a miscommunication, and they just miss it. Like, Gabe Davis goes--

JASON FITZ: You are so right. You are so right. Like, that one play, I hadn't even thought of that. Go ahead.

FRANK SCHWAB: That's it. That sums it up, where, yeah, Gabe Davis was awesome, Josh Allen was awesome, but when they needed to be awesome to win the game, there was a miscommunication, Josh throws it inside, Gabe goes outside, Gabriel Davis slams his helmet down, Josh Allen's obviously frustrated, because there's just a miscommunication. That's the 2023 Buffalo Bills, where they play good football, but they don't play winning football, somehow.

JASON FITZ: Yeah, and, somehow, the opposite holds true for Philadelphia, who absolutely goes off in this game as well. Jalen Hurts, another big game--

FRANK SCHWAB: He won MVP today, right? Like, I mean, I don't love that pick, but I think it's obvious right now, Jalen is winning MVP, correct?

JASON FITZ: Yeah, I mean, to me, yeah. Hurts goes 18 of 31 for 200 yards, three touchdowns, one pick, but also gives 14 carries for 65 yards, two touchdowns on the ground. I say it, the stats don't always tell the story. I really thought those did.

And then you mentioned, like, when they needed a play, when they needed a play, both DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown, it just felt like, every time they were stuck in a pickle, somehow, some way, those two were gonna find a way to come down with the football. It's just, like, the DNA is different on that team. That team finds a way to beat you, and it shows in the numbers.