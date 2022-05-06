Eagles’ biggest winners and losers from the 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft has been completed and with every roster-changing scenario, there are winners and losers from the decisions made over that weekend.

Philadelphia parted ways with six draft picks to land Jordan Davis and A.J. Brown, and after a Day three trade, ultimately finished the weekend with five new players and a surge of positive expectations heading into training camp.

While the Eagles work to sort out their scouting department and front office, we’ll take a look at the biggest winners and losers from the draft weekend.

Winner -- Jalen Hurts, QB

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is the winner of the entire draft process, with the Eagles not drafting, nor trading for a quarterback this offseason.

The third-year signal-caller was victorious again after Philadelphia traded for Hurts’ best friend, former Titans star wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Brown gives Hurts an Alpha at the wide receiver position and some leverage with the franchise.

Loser -- Jalen Reagor, WR

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

JJ Arcega-Whiteside saw the writing on the wall and switched positions, while Jalen Reagor could be the biggest loser of the draft after Brown’s arrival. Reagor was already on thin ice after the Eagles acquired Zach Pascal.

Now the former TCU wide receiver figures to be no higher than fourth on the depth chart at best behind Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins.

Winner -- Dallas Goedert, TE



Nyj Vs Phi

Goedert enters 2022 as one of the top tight ends in the NFL from a talent and paycheck standpoint.

Adding Brown via trade will help open up the middle of the field for Goedert, who’s looking for his first 1,000-yard season.

Loser -- Jack Anderson, G/C

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Nate Herbig saw the writing on the wall and negotiated to take his talents to the Jets after being waived, leaving Anderson as the biggest loser after Philadelphia drafted Cam Jurgens.

Anderson can play center and guard, but his roster bubble could burst with Jurgens on the team.

Loser -- Marlon Tuipulotu/Marvin Wilson DT

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With Jordan Davis in the fold as a first-round pick, Marlon Tuipulotu and Marvin Wilson could be on the way out at defensive tackle.

Winner -- Brandon Graham, DE

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With the Eagles passing on adding a true edge rusher in rounds one or two, Graham will return to his normal workload and could see time inside at defensive tackle as well.

Loser -- TJ Edwards, LB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Competition breeds success and after finally getting the reigns at middle linebacker, T.J. Edwards will once again fight for starting spot.

Philadelphia let Alex Singleton walk in free agency, before adding Kyzir White and Haason Reddick. The Birds then added Nakobe Dean (Georgia) and Kyron Johnson (Kansas) in the draft, adding more talent at the position.

It’ll be interesting to see where Gannon employs Kyzir White, Dean, and Johnson in the Eagles’ defense.

Winner -- Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., Zech McPhearson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles bypassed adding a cornerback in the draft and have spent the entire offseason applauding the young talent on the roster at the position.

Ultimate Winner -- Jonathan Gannon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After being named a finalist for the Texans head coaching job, Gannon returned to Philadelphia on borrowed time.

Eagles GM Howie Roseman spent the offseason and draft delivering Gannon shiny, physical, and dynamic new toys.

Since the regular season ended and Gannon returned to the fold, Philadelphia has landed Haason Reddick, and Kyzir White via free agency, and then moved waves to land Jordan Davis in the first round.

The icing on the cake was Dean at middle linebacker and the versatile Kyron Johnson at linebacker as well.

Gannon now has four new toys to pair with his returning defenders to make an athletic and versatile defensive unit.

