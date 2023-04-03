Eagles biggest questions at each offensive position ahead of 2023 NFL draft

It’s NFL draft time, and as all 32 teams around the league finalize their draft boards, Philadelphia will look to retool after a mass exodus of starters in free agency.

The Eagles lost two key figures on the offensive line and Pro Bowl running back Miles Sanders.

A Super Bowl-caliber offense also has questions at the wide receiver spot and potential with a talented running back by committee.

With the draft fast approaching, we’re looking at the most critical questions at each offensive position.

The Eagles have a backup quarterback in Marcus Mariota, and Ian Books is currently listed as the third signal-caller on the roster.

Philadelphia typically has four quarterbacks on the roster during training camp and likes the idea of developing young passers.

Will the Eagles take a flyer on an athletic, dual-threat quarterback in the late rounds?

The Eagles lost Miles Sanders to the Panthers in free agency and promptly signed Rashaad Penny to a cheaper, high-potential year deal.

The hard-running Penny can be elite when healthy, and Howie Roseman is banking on the NFL’s top offensive line keeping the former first-round pick available for all 17 games.

Kenneth Gainwell is the next guy up and was Philadelphia’s most productive ball carrier down the stretch.

The Birds re-signed Boston Scott and have Trey Sermon on the roster.

The biggest question surrounds Bijan Robinson and whether a Super Bowl-caliber roster will roll the dice on the draft’s best overall talent.

Philadelphia has a top-five duo with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, but the biggest question centers on what happens at the No. 3 and 4 wide receiver spots.

Quez Watkins is a capable deep threat, entering the final year of his rookie deal. Behind Watkins, the Eagles have Britain Covey, Devon Allen, Greg Ward, and Tyrie Cleveland.

Will the Eagles take a gamble on a wide receiver in the second or third round?

The Eagles have moved away from relying solely on two tight end sets, but Nick Sirianni enjoys his share of two and three tight end looks.

Dallas Goedert is an All-Pro caliber tight end, while Jack Stoll is ever-improving entering year three.

The wild card is Grant Calcaterra and his smooth pass-catching abilities.

Will Philadelphia add another tight end or roll with this trio?

The Eagles suffered two losses at the position in free agency, with Andre Dillard (Titans) and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers) departing for the AFC.

Philadelphia still has a Pro Bowl-caliber left tackle in Jordan Mailata and a Pro Bowler in Landon Dickerson.

Jason Kelce returned, and Lane Johnson signed an extension.

The biggest question is whether Howie Roseman will slide Cam Jurgens to left guard or draft a player who’s a natural fit at the position.

