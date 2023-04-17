Eagles’ biggest questions as the 2023 offseason workout program gets underway next week

The Eagles are exactly one week away from beginning their offseason program.

After taking some time off following the Super Bowl, the NFC Champions will get to work next week, with the team reconvening at their headquarters in South Philly for the voluntary offseason program on Monday.

The program consists of three phases (outlined in the collective bargaining agreement).

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program with on-field workouts, which may include individual or group instruction.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program, where teams may conduct ten days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs.”

No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Philadelphia will report on April 24, just days before the NFL draft.

With the team, one week from reporting, here are the most important questions ahead of OTAs.

What new defensive leaders emerge

Five of the Eagles’ ten departures were defensive starters, including both safeties, linebackers, and a dominant defensive tackle.

With Marcus Epps (Raiders), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (Lions), T.J. Edwards (Bears), Kyzir White (Cardinals), and Javon Hargrave (49ers) all departing, who’ll step up and fill the leadership void in Philadelphia?

Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay, and Brandon Graham are the ultimate leaders.

Still, guys like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Reed Blankenship, Nakobe Dean, and Terrell Edmunds will have to start writing a new chapter for Sean Desai’s defense.

Will Jalen Hurts report?



We’re joking, but both sides have said all the right things about a contract extension, and Hurts getting paid will loom over the offseason workout program.

With Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert currently negotiating with their respective teams, Eagles GM Howie Roseman will look to get something done sooner than later.

With Philadelphia able to free up capital post-June 2, look for things to heat up during the dead summer periods.

UPDATE

Hurts just signed a deal making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Speaking of Nakobe Dean

Dean was the best linebacker in college football during the 2021 season but spent last year learning on the job behind T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

Can Dean recreate the energy and presence that helped him win All-SEC honors while serving as a national championship-winning team captain?

An undersized linebacker (5-11, 231-pounds) Dean plays sideline-to-sideline and his downhill run-stopping style could serve him best at the WILL linebacker spot, freeing up Nicholas Morrow in the middle.

Who'll be RB1?

The Eagles signed former first-round pick Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal, and he brings tremendous upside, averaging almost six yards per carry in his career.

Philadelphia re-signed Boston Scott while bringing back Trey Sermon and the ultimate dual threat, Kenneth Gainwell.

Gainwell, a 2021 fifth-round pick out of Memphis, outperformed Miles Sanders during the postseason. Gainwell rushed 33 times for 181 yards (5.25 average) and one touchdown across three playoff games. He also caught seven passes for 55 yards.

The Eagles run the football by a committee approach. Still, it’ll be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Brian Johnson chooses the dynamic Gainwell over the talented but oft-injured Penny.

