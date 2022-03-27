Eagles biggest positions of need after first wave of free agency

The Eagles will have three first-round picks in April’s NFL Draft, and as the team efficiently works through the first wave of free agency, the team’s biggest needs have somewhat changed.

Philadelphia signed pass rusher Haason Reddick and re-signed Derek Barnett, making the urgency for a pass rusher early-on in the draft that less critical.

Howie Roseman has talked about not wasting resources, and with the NFL draft a month away, here are the Eagles biggest needs after the first wave of free agency.

Young Dynamic CB -- NFL Draft



Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4

Even if Steven Nelson returns or Philadelphia signs a cornerback in free agency, the Eagles need to draft a young, dynamic cornerback early in April’s selection process.

Darius Slay we’ll return in 2022 after a Pro Bowl season and he works too hard for his game to just fall off the proverbial cliff.

Slay is 31 and he’ll be 33 when his deal expires. Avonte Maddox is here long-term, and none of the young cornerbacks outside of Zech McPhearson have seen any significant snaps.

Andrew Booth (Clemson), Trent McDuffie (Washington), and Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) are all names to watch behind Ahmad Gardner.

No. 1A or No. 2 Receiver -- NFL draft



Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

DeVonta Smith is the guy firmly entrenched as the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver. Everything after Quez Watkins and Greg Ward is up for discussion.

Watkins is a talented sixth-round pick, but the lack of production from both J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor has been devastating when you compare their numbers with contemporaries at the wide receiver position.

With Jalen Hurts needing to take the next step as a passer, look for Philadelphia to address this position via the draft with guys like Drake London (USC), Treylon Burks (Arkansas), Chris Olave (Ohio State), and Garrett Wilson (Ohio State).

Defensive tackle -- NFL Draft

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Fletcher Cox is entering what is likely his final year on the roster as a full-time starter after being re-signed, and Philadelphia will look to the draft even though Howie Roseman believes Milton Williams is a full-time starter.

This is a position of need after Hassan Ridgeway signed with the 49ers.

Phidarian Mathis (Alabama) or Devonte Wyatt (Georgia) could be options, but Jordan Davis is the prize.

Edge rusher -- draft

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Eagles signed Josh Sweat to a fair market deal during the regular season and will have a 34-year-old Brandon Graham return in 2022 as well.

Second-year defensive end Tarron Jackson is a solid reserve at the position, and even though Derek Barnett returned, Philadelphia will definitely address the position in the draft with players like Kayvon Thibodeau, George Karlaftis, Jermaine Johnson, and David Obajo all potentially becoming available.

Reddick vs. Sweat: More sacks in '22-23?

Safety -- NFL draft

(AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Rodney McLeod is still available, and Anthony Harris was re-signed, but neither player is built in the mode of today’s supreme playmakers at the position. Marcus Epps was the most productive player at the position at times and could be viewed as a starter if Philadelphia can land a versatile, dual-threat safety like Jalen Pitre.

Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker is also a dynamic name to watch.

Dynamic young linebacker -- NFL Draft

(AP Photo/George Frey)

Linebacker should be higher on the list, but Howie Roseman doesn’t value the position like most general mangers around the NFL.

The Eagles’ linebackers improved after T.J. Edwards replaced Eric Wilson in the lineup, and they’ll take another step with Kyzir White replacing Alex Singleton.

Edwards is the starter, and even with White in the lineup, Philadelphia could make a huge jump in talent at the position if Howie Roseman drafts an outside linebacker in the first round for the first time since 1979.

The Eagles have three first picks at their disposal and the time is now.

Offensive Guard -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles were set at the guard position even before Brandon Brooks retired and a first or second-round pick spent on a guard would be about continuing to upgrade the depth on a top-ranked offensive line. Landon Dickerson is entrenched at left guard, while Isaac Seumalo can play center or guard in a reserve role. Jack Driscoll was one of the NFL’s highest-graded guards before his injury, while Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta are serviceable options as well.

Tight End -- NFL Draft

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Goedert is a star and needed Zach Ertz’s exit to fully assume his role.

Jack Stoll is solid and Tyree Jackson showed potential before tearing his ACL. Philadelphia can find a talented second or third tight end via free agency.

Jalen Wydermyer of Texas A&M would be the perfect option.

Running Back -- NFL Draft

AMES, IA – AUGUST 31: Defensive lineman Elerson Smith #16 of the Northern Iowa Panthers tackles running back Breece Hall #28 of the Iowa State Cyclones as he rushed for yards in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 29-26 over the Northern Iowa Panthers in triple overtime. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders offers a dynamic set of skills when he’s available and healthy.

Sanders’ 5.5 yards per carry average would have him in the Pro Bowl on most rosters and with a contract year approaching, he’ll likely have his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Jordan Howard is a free agent, and Boston Scott is back on a new deal.

Kenneth Gainwell’s penchant for finding the endzone is the primary reason this position is last on the list.

Breece Hall (Iowa State) could be a name to watch.

