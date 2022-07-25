Eagles’ biggest question marks heading into training camp

Eagles players will report for the start of 2022 training camp on Tuesday and begin practices on Wednesday as the team prepares for the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11.

Philadelphia has a top-10 roster and several significant named additions, but there are still questions to answers and roster battles that need to be contested.

With the NFL finally back into full swing, here are the Eagles’ most significant question marks heading into the start of camp.

QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts enters his third year in the league — second as a full-time starter — with all of the NFL watching how he progresses.

Hurts spent the offseason improving his throwing mechanics, and he earned praise after OTAs for his quick decision-making and accuracy.

Philadelphia has a top-10 roster but will need Hurts to take the next step in his development.

RB Miles Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

An explosive player that should be among the NFL’s top running backs, Sanders has been inconsistent and injury-prone during his first three seasons in the NFL.

Sanders is one of the Eagles’ most significant question marks as Boston Scott has started ten games since 2019. If Philadelphia makes a deep playoff run, Sanders will need to be available.

Depth at TE

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Outside of Dallas Goedert, the roster is thin at the tight end position, and a critical injury could set Philadelphia back.

Richard Rodgers is the most experienced backup on the Eagles roster, with 147 career receptions and 15 touchdowns over his nine-year career. Rodgers had two catches in 2021, while Jack Stoll showed he’s a capable blocker but also raw as a pass catcher.

Rookie Grant Calcaterra could be a player to watch.

Right Guard

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Seumalo is the veteran, and he’ll battle Jack Driscoll for the chance to replace the retired Brandon Brooks at right guard full-time.

1

1