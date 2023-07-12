Who are the Eagles’ biggest draft steals of the past decade?

After several misses in the 2019 and 2020 NFL drafts, Eagles GM Howie Roseman has hit on several high-profile picks (DeVonta Smith-Landon Dickerson), catapulting the franchise into Super Bowl contention.

Not all of Roseman’s best work has come in the early rounds.

Despite warranted criticism over the years, Philadelphia’s GM has done a solid job of landing productive talent in the later rounds.

With training camp fast approaching, we’ve highlighted six homegrown talents who have become the biggest draft steals of the past decade.

A fifth round pick out of Memphis, Gainwell has 531 career rushing yards on 131 carries, along with 422 receiving yards on 56 catches.

Gainwell has 10 total career touchdowns (9 rushing) and he’s done efficient damage on offense while only logging 629 career snaps, 28% over his first two years.

Second round picks enter the NFL with expectations, but Hurts makes the list because he wasn’t drafted to be the franchise quarterbacks.

Four starts as a rookie, and two straight playoff appearances later, Hurts has a $255 million deal, and has become an All-Pro and MVP runner up.

Watkins hasn’t been a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro, but the sixth round pick out of Southern Miss has been solid, logging 83 catches, for 1,107 yards and 5 touchdowns on 1,571 career snaps (51%).

Josh Sweat -- 2018

Sweat fell to the fourth round in the draft after suffering a knee injury, but the former FSU pass rusher has amassed 28.5 career sacks since joining the Eagles, including 11 in 2022.

Jordan Mailata -- 2018

A seventh round pick, Mailata’s rise up the depth chart helps highligh the need for the NFL’s International Pathway Program, after the former Australian Rugby player blossomed into one of the top left tackles in football.

Avonte Maddox--2018

If not for Matt Pryor, the entire 2018 draft class would have made the list, with Roseman striking oil with the selection of Avonte Maddox.

The versatile defensive back can play the safety position, and he’s blossomed into one of the best slot/Nickel cornerbacks in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire