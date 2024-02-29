Eagles’ biggest draft needs as the NFL Combine gets underway

The Eagles are set for wholesale changes.

GM Howie Roseman retools the roster following Philadelphia’s historic collapse, finishing the season 1-6 after a 10-1 start.

The first domino to fall is All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s decision on his future, 36, who reportedly told his teammates he is retiring after 13 seasons with the Eagles but may now be having a change of heart.

Brandon Graham, who turns 36 in April, says he wants to return to the Eagles for one more final season, his 15th, and he’s one of the few guys on the roster deserving of writing his final script.

We’re looking at Philadelphia’s most significant needs with the scouting combine off and running.

Cornerback

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have 11 cornerbacks currently on the roster, and the most significant questions surround Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

Avonte Maddox could be a salary cap casualty, while Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, and Mehki Garner are second-year players who offer promise for the future.

Despite the vast numbers at the position, Philadelphia will look to upgrade.

Players like Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), Terrion Arnold (Alabama), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), and Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) are players to watch.

Safety

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 18: Kamren Kinchens #5 of the Miami Hurricanes intercepts a pass intended for Jamari Thrash #1 of the Louisville Cardinals during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Birds currently have Reed Blankenship, Kevin Byard, and Sydney Brown under contract, with the former Illinois star rehabbing a torn ACL.

Howie Roseman will decide on Kevin Byard’s future with the club, and Miami’s Kamren Kinchens or Tyler Nubin will fit Philadelphia’s needs.

Linebacker

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA;Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is chased by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Junior Colson (25) in the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have drafted 11 inside linebackers since 2010, six coming between 2010-12.

Just one linebacker was selected before round three: Mychal Kendricks in 2012.

That trend could be adjusted in 2024, with Philadelphia badly needing to add a dynamic player at the linebacker position opposite Nakobe Dean.

Junior Colson, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and Edgerrin Cooper are players to watch.

Edge Rusher/SAM LB

Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson (44) celebrates after sacking Massachusetts quarterback Taisun Phommachanh in the first half of a NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 63-0.

Reddick finished the year with 11.0 sacks and 38 tackles in 17 regular-season games, and he recorded double-digit sacks for the fourth consecutive season, leading his team in that category and tying for 15th in the NFL.

Sweat finished his sixth NFL season with 6.5 sacks (second-best on the Eagles) and 43 tackles in 17 regular-season games.

Sweat saw his role increase even more in the Eagles’ defensive end rotation this season, as his 71 percent snap share increased over his 56 percent mark from last season.

Philadelphia will look to give Nolan Smith more reps but could be set to draft a replacement for Reddick.

Laiatu Latu or Chop Robinson could be additions.

Wide Receiver

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson celebrates a play during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Smith hasn’t been selected to a Pro Bowl in his first three years, but thanks to back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he’s eligible for the Playing Time tier of the collective bargaining agreement, according to Over The Cap.

The cost for Smith in 2025 would be $15,591,000, which feels like a bargain, considering he’d be the 20th highest-paid player at his position.

Smith had 81 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 season.

A.J. Brown has logged back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons and is among the best in the NFL. Britain Covey could see more snaps, but with Quez Watkins set for free agency, the draft could offer a replacement.

Running Back

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) carries the ball against California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (27) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

D’Andre Swift ranked 5th in the NFL with a career-high 1,049 rushing yards (first 1,000+ yard campaign), trailing only Christian McCaffrey (1,459), Derrick Henry (1,167), Kyren Williams (1,144) and James Cook (1,122).

He also logged 39 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott are free agents, leaving Kenneth Gainwell as the only RB under contract.

Marshawn Lloyd or Bucky Irving are possibilities.

Offensive line

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Mailata finished this season as the third highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL.

The road-grader allowed just three sacks and 45 total pressures in 677 pass-protection snaps.

Landon Dickerson is a Pro Bowler, and Lane Johnson is an All-Pro and the best right tackle in the NFL. If Jason Kelce retires, Cam Jurgens will likely move back to center, with either Tyler Steen or a draft pick filling his spot.

With Sua Opeta in free agency, Philadelphia could target a guard.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire