Eagles biggest question at each defensive position ahead of 2022 NFL draft

The Eagles will enter tonight’s NFL draft with needs on both sides of the football, but the defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon should land a handful of weapons over the three-day selection process.

Philadelphia’s most pressing need could be at the safety position, while GM Howie Roseman will surely target a pass rusher early in round one.

With the draft just hours away, here’s the biggest question at each defensive position ahead of night one in Las Vegas.

DE

Philadelphia will return an injured Brandon Graham in his 12th season, along with Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, Tarron Jackson, and Matt Leo.

It’s a solid group but lacks star power and that’s the reason Howie Roseman will likely target one of the top pass rushers that include Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jermaine Johnson, and, or George Karlaftis.

DT

Fletcher Cox is back on a one-year deal, while Javon Hargrave is looking for a contract extension.

With only Marlon Tuipulotu, Milton Williams, Marvin Williams, and Rennell Wren as reserves, Howie Roseman will surely target a defensive tackle and Jordan Davis is reportedly the guy, while Travis Jones and Devonte Wyatt are options as well.

LB

Haason Reddick

Philadelphia landed the top pass rusher on the open market in Haason Reddick and he’s listed as a linebacker on the depth, although he’ll rush the quarterback from multiple positions.

T.J. Edwards is entrenched at middle linebacker and newly signed Kyzir White will man the WILL linebacker position, and likely step in at middle linebacker on obvious passing downs.

Shaun Bradley returns, as a special team ace looking for more snaps, while Davion Taylor will return as well, along with 2021 sixth-round pick Patrick Johnson and JaCoby Stevens.

The Eagles are unlikely to add a linebacker in the first round and the question has to be asked if they’ll address the position at all.

CB

Darius Slay returns, but he needs a running mate on the outside after Steven Nelson moved onto the Houston Texans.

The Eagles like their young cornerbacks in Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr., Zech McPhearson, Mac McCain, Andre Chachere, and Josiah Scott.

Avonte Maddox is the guy in the slot and Philadelphia could look to add a big-named player at the position as well.

Safety

Is Marcus Epps a full-time starter has to be the first question after Rodney McLeod moved onto the Colts. K’Von Wallace has bulked up and he’ll return, while Anthony Harris re-signed on a one-year deal.

Philadelphia has attempted to land high profile safeties in free agency and they could address the position early on Thursday or Friday night.

