Eagles have the best roster in NFL based on ESPN 2023 NFL position group rankings

Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s top supporting cast, and the group was upgraded after Howie Roseman signed Rashaad Penny and traded for D’Andre Swift.

The Eagles lost ten key contributors in free agency and reloaded with high-value signings and an A+ NFL draft class.

After retaining Darius Slay and James Bradberry, Philadelphia has few holes on the roster and is one of the most versatile depth charts in the entire league.

ESPN recently ranked all 32 NFL teams based on position group, and the Birds landed at No. 1 overall.

QB --4th

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Thanks to Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia landed at No. 4 on the list behind the Bengals, Bills and Chiefs.

RB--20th

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles have a talented five man committee at the position, but the ESPN rankings put them in the top 20.

San Francisco had the best unit.

WR-4th

Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Thanks to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown, Philadelphia landed at No. 4 on the list behind the Dolphins, Seahawks and Bengals.

TE--11th

Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Chow-USA TODAY Sports

Even with Dallas Goedert in the lineup, Philadelphia has the 11th best unit.

OL--1st

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Even after losing Andre Dillard (Titans), and Isaac Seumalo (Steelers), Philadelphia has the NFL’s top offensive line, and has added Cam Jurgens to the starting lineup.

Best: Philadelphia Eagles

Four starters return, with Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson forming an elite duo at tackle, Jason Kelce back for one more season at the pivot and Landon Dickerson locked in at left guard. Isaac Seumalo was the only offseason departure, but GM Howie Roseman was ready, with Cam Jurgens (2022 second-round pick) and Tyler Steen (2023 third-round pick) set to compete for the right guard job.

DT --19th

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Even with Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis and first round pick Jalen Carter, Philadelphia has the 19th best unit.

The New York Giants have the best unit.

Edge rusher --5th

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham and the addition of Nolan Smith, the Birds are No. 5.

Weakside Linebacker --30th

Nakobe Dean: Photo ccredit: Kiel Leggere

After losing Kyzir White (Cardinals) and T.J. Edwards (Bears), the Eagles landed at No. 30.

Cornerback -- 2

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia landed at No. 2 on the list behind the Jets thanks to Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox.

Safety--31st

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Eagles landed at next to last in the safety ranking after losing Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Overall -- 1st

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles have the best overall roster, landing ahead of the Bills (2), Chargers (3), Cowboys (4), and Browns (5).

Best roster: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles had several notable defensive departures during the offseason, but when you weigh positional importance, this roster is still arguably best in the league. Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and the NFL’s best line lead an elite offense. Cornerback (Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox) and edge rusher (Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, first-round rookie Nolan Smith) are arguably the two most important defensive positions and Philadelphia is stacked at both. There is also elite upside at defensive tackle (Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis and rookie Jalen Carter).

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire