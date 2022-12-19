Eagles' best defensive plays vs. Bears Week 15
Watch the Philadelphia Eagles' best defensive plays vs. Bears during Week 15 of the 2022 season.
Falcons third-round pick Desmond Ridder made his first NFL start on Sunday and the quarterback was not able to pilot the team to a victory. It looked like they might have a shot of pulling out a win or sending the game to overtime when Ridder hit wide receiver Drake London in Saints territory just [more]
The Steelers dealt a blow to the Panthers’ playoff hopes when they beat Carolina 24-16 on Sunday. Pittsburgh shut down Carolina’s run game, allowing just 21 rushing yards. But offensively, the team also played clean football with Mitch Trubisky back behind center. Playing for Kenny Pickett, who is in the concussion protocol, Trubisky finished 17-of-22 [more]
The Giants played a meaningful game in December. They won that meaningful game. And now, they’ve positioned themselves to play into January.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were stymied for most of the game, unable to get much going against the New York Jets. Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday that kept them on pace in the NFC playoff hunt. ''A lot of these close games are starting to lean more toward us than them,'' said Goff, who went 23 of 38 for 252 yards.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
Long before the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, they lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to an all too familiar injury. Vander Esch had to leave the game with a neck injury and he carried a long history of neck issues into the game. In his postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach [more]
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
Here's where each team stands going into Week 16.
New flip predictions are coming in for 5-star Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor.
Coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season, but he's going to be smart about it.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.