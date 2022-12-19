Eagles' best defensive plays vs. Bears Week 15

The Associated Press

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions were stymied for most of the game, unable to get much going against the New York Jets. Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday that kept them on pace in the NFC playoff hunt. ''A lot of these close games are starting to lean more toward us than them,'' said Goff, who went 23 of 38 for 252 yards.