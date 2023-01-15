Eagles who benefited the most from first-round bye in the NFC playoffs

The Eagles earned the lone first-round bye in the NFC after posting a 14-3 record, along with the NFC East title.

The bye week is a reward for regular season success that allows the No. 1 overall seed to regroup, while also getting much-needed rest and rehabilitation for key starters on both sides of the football.

With Super Wild Card Weekend underway and the 49ers advancing, here are the Eagles who benefited the most from the week off.

Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts led the Eagles to a 14-1 record (.933 winning percentage) as a starter, completing 306-of-460 (66.5%) attempts for 3,701 yards (8.0 avg.), 22 TDs, 6 INTs, and a 101.6 passer rating, while also rushing for 760 yards and 13 TDs. In total, Hurts combined for 4,461 yards and 35 TDs.

The extra week off allowed the All-Pro quarterback an opportunity to rehab, while eliminating an extra game in the playoff process.

Shane Steichen

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator has been interviewing for head coaching opportunities, but the week hopefully allowed Steichen and Jalen Hurts to regain the synergy.

Philadelphia’s run-pass balance will need to be retooled entering the divisional round, with less Jalen Hurts carrying the football, and more Miles Sanders.

Miles Sanders

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, Sanders finished the regular season wearing a brace, and the week off allowed him extra rest.

Landon Dickerson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A Pro Bowler in his second NFL season, Dickerson has battled an ankle injury all season and the week off allowed him some time to heal.

Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is first among right tackles in knockdown percentage (0.0%) and is the only right tackle to not allow a sack or QB hit this season.

An All-Pro and the top player at his position, the bye week allowed Johnson to continue rehabbing his abdominal injury while returning to practice and participating in a full padded session.

Brandon Graham

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The 34-year-old Graham logged 35 tackles and 11 sacks this season, and the week off should allow the veteran pass rusher to have extra juice down the stretch.

Josh Sweat

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Sweat missed the regular season finale with a neck injury suffered in the loss to New Orleans.

Philadelphia’s most natural and athletic pass rusher, the week off allowed Sweat time to further heal while regaining his form off the edge.

Darius Slay

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, the bye week likely provided Slay with an opportunity to refocus after finishing the regular season a bit inconsistent.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), quarterbacks have a passer rating of 76.8, throwing in Slay’s direction.

Slay helped his unit finish the regular season as the top pass defense in the league (179.8 yards per game) and he’ll face some heavyweight talent on the outside at wide receiver.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson returned to the lineup after missing five games with a lacerated kidney and he logged a game-high 63 snaps.

The Eagles were 3-2 without Gardner-Johnson, and his return should take the defense to another level.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire